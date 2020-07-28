Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 69,379 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,379 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

