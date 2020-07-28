Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 148,063 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Aptiv worth $52,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after acquiring an additional 648,087 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. 20,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,466. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.