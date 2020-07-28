Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $94,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.85. 51,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $310.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

