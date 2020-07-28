Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186,939 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of United Continental worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Continental in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. TheStreet lowered shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 581,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,592,232. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

