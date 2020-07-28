eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0018

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $179,810.75 and approximately $25.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00485046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004658 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

