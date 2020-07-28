Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 6.1%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.70, approximately 756,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 989,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

