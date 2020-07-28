Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 20,823 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,823 shares during the period. Planet Fitness makes up 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $28,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,763,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,462. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

