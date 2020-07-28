Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 68,104 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of United Therapeutics worth $23,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,624,000 after purchasing an additional 255,101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,654,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.02. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,262. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

