Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 73,074 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.62% of TopBuild worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 38.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.

Shares of BLD traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.61. 12,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.41. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

