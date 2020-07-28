Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.16% of Chart Industries worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.45.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

