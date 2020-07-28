Emerald Advisers LLC Has $23.80 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,305 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.95% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 331.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 205,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 19,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.