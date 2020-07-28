Emerald Advisers LLC Has $24.31 Million Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.93% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 38.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $180,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,362,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $480,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,169,713.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,520 shares of company stock worth $2,854,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

