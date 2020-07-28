Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,226 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.13% of Twist Bioscience worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,628,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $872,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,480,742.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,980 shares of company stock worth $10,035,525 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 6,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,367. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

