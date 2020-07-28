Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 208,845 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,845 shares during the quarter. Model N comprises 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.40% of Model N worth $28,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Model N by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $345,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Model N Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $39.65.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

