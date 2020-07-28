Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.65% of ChemoCentryx worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $486,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,280,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,254,604 shares of company stock valued at $74,021,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCXI. BTIG Research started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. 7,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,220. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

