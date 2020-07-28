Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the quarter. Pluralsight makes up 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.02% of Pluralsight worth $26,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.2% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 236,965 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after buying an additional 5,082,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,394,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 518,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,702,372 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

PS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 20,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,055. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

