Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $32,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. 84,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

