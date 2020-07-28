Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 131,231 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,231 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 68.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,173 shares of company stock worth $2,835,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.