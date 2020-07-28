Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 915 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Five Below by 467.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. 14,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.