Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,722 shares during the period. Glu Mobile accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.23% of Glu Mobile worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 127,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLUU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 in the last three months. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.23.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

