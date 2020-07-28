Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Boston Beer comprises 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $25,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $33,106,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.43.

Shares of SAM traded up $27.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $841.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,589. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $838.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $585.84 and its 200 day moving average is $455.29.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

