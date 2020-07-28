Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,692 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,586. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

