Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,895 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $1,116,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $92,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Generac by 212.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2,123.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 182,532 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,337. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

