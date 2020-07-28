Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 63,040 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.26% of OceanFirst Financial worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 509,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 956,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 9,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

