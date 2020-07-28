Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Inphi were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Inphi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. 6,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $133.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,711,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total value of $1,093,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,947.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $14,353,460 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Inphi in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Inphi in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

