Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 13,791 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust comprises 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.61% of QTS Realty Trust worth $23,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,262 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,748,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,132,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.76. 28,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -237.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

