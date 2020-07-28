Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 15,090 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.43% of LivaNova worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 26,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.