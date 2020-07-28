Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 3,443 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.65% of Tetra Tech worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.51. 3,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

