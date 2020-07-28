Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 3,890 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.30% of Addus Homecare worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Addus Homecare by 485.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 203,218 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus Homecare by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Addus Homecare by 171.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 50,375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Addus Homecare by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 46,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. Addus Homecare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

