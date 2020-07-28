Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 65,767 Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,767 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.60% of Applied Therapeutics worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 825,385 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 531,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 245,750 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,113,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,852.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $136,990.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,460.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,246 shares of company stock worth $10,552,900. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

APLT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,371. The firm has a market cap of $564.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

