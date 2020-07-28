Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,032 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.53% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,660,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,347,000 after acquiring an additional 601,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,302,000.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 11,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,683. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $573.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

