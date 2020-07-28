Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.73% of Mercury Systems worth $31,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,325. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

