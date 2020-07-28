Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box comprises about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.64% of Jack in the Box worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 481,592 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $15,717,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $25,846,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $10,736,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 254,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JACK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,481. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

