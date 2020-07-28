Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $32.11 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,251 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $32,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $36,718,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $3,790,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $3,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,601,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,696,037.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $4,615,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,021.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BHVN traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. 21,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,824. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.54 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

