Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,359 shares during the quarter. Model N comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.15% of Model N worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Model N by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 17,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

