Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.34% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,904,211. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

