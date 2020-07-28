Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $12.70 Million in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 587,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECHO stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 4,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,956. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $705.17 million, a P/E ratio of 167.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

