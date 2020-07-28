Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 132,140 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,140 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.81% of Air Transport Services Group worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 5,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.25 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

