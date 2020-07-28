Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.03% of Zogenix worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zogenix by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

ZGNX traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. 14,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at $163,257.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZGNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

