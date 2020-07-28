Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines comprises approximately 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

BPMC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,568. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $101.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.