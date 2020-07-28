Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,810 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.68% of Cogent Communications worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,570 shares of company stock valued at $818,509 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCOI traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. 7,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

