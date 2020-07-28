Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 130,192 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,421 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 130,192 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.81% of Perficient worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,909 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,639 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 161,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 4,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.