Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 21,444 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $354.11. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,097. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $392.74. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 530.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.75.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $14,054,510. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

