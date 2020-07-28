Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 47,185 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,185 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.43% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.