Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 388,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.27% of AZEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $3,045,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. BofA Securities began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,198. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

