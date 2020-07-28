Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,438. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

