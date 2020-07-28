Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stock Position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 2.23% of NV5 Global worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NV5 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $165.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $373,504.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,842.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,166.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $973,785. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

