Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,972 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 66,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 143,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,006. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

