Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.34, 119,025 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 173,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envela stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Envela as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

