EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after buying an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after buying an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $115,753,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 324,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.04. 12,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.93. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $283.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $579,141.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.77.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

